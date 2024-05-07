Video: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam And Imad Wasim Engage In Animated Chat During Practice Session

Imad Wasim and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Imad Wasim were seen having an animated chat during a practice session on Monday ahead of what is a huge year for them. In a video that emerged on social media, Naseem Shah was seen calming down Imad Wasim and preventing the situation from escalating.

Reports emerged of a rift between Babar and Imad after the latter criticised the Pakistan skipper after the national team's poor performance in the 2023 World Cup hosted by India. Speaking on Geo News programme 'Harna Mana Hai', the veteran all-rounder had advised Babar to step down from the role, given the captain must take responsibility of the team's poor performance.

What happened between Babar Azam and Imad Wasim? 🇵🇰🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/pUPeGDviVt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 6, 2024

However, Imad has recently brushed aside any such rift with Babar returning as captain, suggesting that their common goal is to captain Pakistan to World Cup victory. As quoted by Geo News, the 35-year-old stated:

"We have no issues with Babar. He is the captain of the team and we are all supporting him. Maybe Babar has become captain again because he will lead us to the World Cup trophy. I want to satisfy people with my performance on the field and play according to the role given to me."

Pakistan to face Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's men will square off against Ireland in 3 T20Is, followed by 4 more matches against England to gear up for the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, Ireland, and Canada for the showpiece event, which begins on June 2nd.

Pakistan have also seen a change in support staff, with Gary Kirsten getting appointed as their new white-ball coach.