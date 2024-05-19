 Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes' List Of World's Highest-Earning Athletes With Over ₹2165 Crore In 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings are a staggering $260 million as far as on-field ones are concerned.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo | Credits: Twitter

Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo might be at the backend of his career, but is still at the summit of the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes. As per the Forbes' list released on Thursday, the veteran has earned $260 million over the last 1 year. The bifurcation includes $200 million from Al-Nassr and $60 million as far as off-field earnings are concerned.

It's worth noting that the 39-year-old footballer has topped the rankings for the 4th time and earned even more widespread recognition after making his debut for Al-Nassr in January 2023. He earned a million-dollar contract from the Saudi Arabia club and are set to finish the season 2nd behind Al Hilal.

Golfer Jon Rahm is occupying the 2nd spot as his total earnings determined by Forbes are $198 million, which are only through wages. Lionel Messi, one of Ronaldo's close rivals since a long time, is 3rd on the list with earnings of $135 million, while his off-field earnings are $70 million.

No woman athletes in Forbes list for the first time since 2019:

It is also the first time that all 10 athletes' earnings are accounted at over $100 million. However, it is the first time since 2019 that no female athletes are included in the top 50 forbes list.

Aside from Ronaldo, Rahm, and Messi, the other athletes in the list are basketball stars Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The other soccer players are Neymar, Karim Benzema, and rising star Kylian Mbappe. Amongst NFL players, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson occupies the 10th spot with earnings of $100.5 million.

