 Viral Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tries To Punch Referee After Being Shown Red Card For Elbowing Opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo tried to punch the referee after being shown red card for elbowing an opponent.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in hot waters. | (Credits: Twitter)

Portuguese and Al-Nassr star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged on the headlines for wrong reasons as he was shown red card by the referee for engaging in an elbow scuffle with an Al-Hilal player during the Saudi Supercup semi-final match on Monday in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the veteran was also spotted making a punching gesture towards the referee.

The referee had shown the 39-year-old the red card after elbowing an opponent when Al-Nassr were trailing 0-2. Immediately after that, Ronaldo was seen raising his fist as if he wanted to punch the referee for punishing him. Ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored a consolation goal for Al-Nassr just minutes before the match ended.

The defeat in the heated clash meant that Al-Nassr are out of the competition and haven't secured a trophy since the club shelled big bucks on Ronaldo at the beginning of last year. The club now find themselves out of the domestic cup and the Asian Champions League and are 12 points adrift of table-toppers Al Hilal. However, they still have 7 games to go in the season.

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus scored the first goal for Al-Hilal after assists from Salem Al-Daswari and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Malcolm, the Brazilian forward, pushed Al-Hilal's scoreline even more forward via a sensational header after Michael assisted with a cross.

