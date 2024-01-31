Cristiano Ronaldo Denied 'Last Dance' With Lionel Messi, Ruled Out Of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated meeting with Lionel Messi in the Riyadh Season Cup has been thwarted as the Portuguese star has been ruled out of Al-Nassr’s friendly match against Inter Miami due to injury.

The Riyadh Season Cup clash, labeled as 'The Last Dance' due to their historic rivalry, will miss the presence of Ronaldo on the field on Thursday night.

'Final Part of Recovery' for Ronaldo

Al-Nassr’s manager, Luis Castro, confirmed that Ronaldo is in the final stages of recovery but hasn't regained fitness in time for Thursday’s match.

The hope is for Ronaldo to join the group and start working with the team in the coming days, but he will be absent from the game.

Messi's Recent Performance

Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami, showcased his skills earlier in the week against Al-Hilal, scoring a second-half penalty in a 4-3 defeat in Riyadh.

The absence of Ronaldo marks a significant moment in their legendary rivalry.

End of an Era

Messi and Ronaldo, aged 36 and 39 respectively, have faced each other 35 times over their careers, with Messi emerging victorious 16 times to Ronaldo's 10.

The two legends, with 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them, shared a decade-long rivalry, leaving an indelible mark on the football world.

New Chapters in Their Careers

As Messi continues his journey with Inter Miami in the United States, Ronaldo embarks on a new chapter with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Manchester United, signalling the conclusion of their illustrious careers at the elite level of the club game.