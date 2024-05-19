SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 69: Punjab Kings, Led By Jitesh Sharma, Win Toss And Opt To Bat First In Hyderabad

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal. PBKS are being led by Jitesh Sharma for the first time as Sam Curran has returned home to England.

South African Rilee Rossouw is the only foreign player in PBKS XI as all other overseas cricketers have returned home to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.

Hyderabad meanwhile, have brought in Rahul Tripathi in place of a bowler.

Pitch Report

"A lot of runs on offer, there's no grass on the surface, the ball will spin later. A few cracks on the wicket. Looks like a belter, SRH would like to end this league stage with another big score," reckons Brian Lara.

SRH vs PBKS Preview:

Elevated on assurance post achieving their debut playoffs in a triad of years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will target a runner-up conclusion in the IPL standings when confronting Punjab Kings in their ultimate league encounter here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had concluded at the lowest echelon in each of the previous three renditions of the IPL, emerged vigorously this year to solidify their stance as formidable contenders for the championship with their highly assertive batting tactics and adept bowling.

The squad led by Pat Cummins secured a place in the top four a few evenings ago subsequent to their encounter against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here being cancelled due to inclement weather.

Positioned at the third rank with 15 points from 13 fixtures, SRH could attain a maximum of 17 points if they outperform PBKS on Sunday.

Nevertheless, if the faltering Rajasthan Royals triumph over table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league match, the ensemble helmed by Sanju Samson will surpass SRH to clinch the second position with 18 points.