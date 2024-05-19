IPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals Surface

Incredible scenes were witnessed in Bengaluru and in North America on Saturday night after Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

RCB is one of the most popular IPL franchises and has a massive fan following all over the world, even as far as North America.

The skies were lit up by beautiful fireworks after RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to register their sixth win in succession and continue their stunning comeback after losing six in a row before their unbeaten run.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bengaluru came to a standstill as fans took to the streets to celebrate the win late into the night. Roads outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium were choked with fans and cars trying to make their way out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A section of fans were seen hugging anyone and everyone they saw around in happiness. The RCB team bus also received a massive cheer as it left the stadium at around 1 am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of Yash Dayal bowling the last ball of the match to Ravindra Jadeja and then celebrating the with his teammates is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Playoffs lineup

RCB's win knocked out the defending champions and also confirmed Sunrisers Hyderabad's spot in the knockouts.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are the top two teams that advanced first before being joined by RCB and SRH.

RCB will now play the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. If they win then they will play Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.