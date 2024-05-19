 IPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals Surface

IPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals Surface

There were fireworks in North America while the streets of Bengaluru were choked with fans as celebrations continued late into the night after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Incredible scenes were witnessed in Bengaluru and in North America on Saturday night after Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

RCB is one of the most popular IPL franchises and has a massive fan following all over the world, even as far as North America.

The skies were lit up by beautiful fireworks after RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to register their sixth win in succession and continue their stunning comeback after losing six in a row before their unbeaten run.

Bengaluru came to a standstill as fans took to the streets to celebrate the win late into the night. Roads outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium were choked with fans and cars trying to make their way out.

A section of fans were seen hugging anyone and everyone they saw around in happiness. The RCB team bus also received a massive cheer as it left the stadium at around 1 am.

A video of Yash Dayal bowling the last ball of the match to Ravindra Jadeja and then celebrating the with his teammates is going viral on social media.

The Playoffs lineup

RCB's win knocked out the defending champions and also confirmed Sunrisers Hyderabad's spot in the knockouts.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are the top two teams that advanced first before being joined by RCB and SRH.

RCB will now play the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. If they win then they will play Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List Of Forbes' World's Highest-Earning Athletes

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List Of Forbes' World's Highest-Earning Athletes

'RCB Players Didn't Have The Decency To Shake MS Dhoni's Hand': Vaughan, Bhogle Slam Hosts Over Wild...

'RCB Players Didn't Have The Decency To Shake MS Dhoni's Hand': Vaughan, Bhogle Slam Hosts Over Wild...

IPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals...

IPL 2024: Fireworks In North America, Bengaluru Streets Choked After RCB Reach Playoffs; Visuals...

Viral Video: Dejected MS Dhoni Walks Off Without Shaking Hands With RCB Players After CSK's Defeat

Viral Video: Dejected MS Dhoni Walks Off Without Shaking Hands With RCB Players After CSK's Defeat

'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room...

'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room...