IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav makes bold statement on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement

Speculations surrounding the possible retirement of MS Dhoni from the Indian Premier League (IPL) are not new. Despite being 41 years old, the former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman is still fit and very active. For the past couple of years, every season has been expected to be his last one. However, Dhoni continues to defy age and performs exceptionally well with some sensational batting and superb glovework behind the stumps. He has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021, further cementing his legacy in the league.

Dhoni's last season?

Recently, Kedar Jadhav, an out-of-favour India batter and ex-CSK player, was asked if the team is ready to play without Dhoni. He stated that this season is going to be Dhoni's last. Jadhav cited Dhoni's age as the reason for his speculation and added that the team is not ready to play without him.

Despite Jadhav's comments, there has been no official confirmation from Dhoni or CSK regarding his retirement from the IPL. Dhoni's future in the tournament remains uncertain, and fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement.

Fans not ready for Dhoni's retirement

"Neither CSK are ready (to play without MS Dhoni), nor the fans were ready when he called time on his international cricket career... I feel this is going to be the last year for Dhoni in the IPL and for CSK because he will be turning 42 in some months," said Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL commentator and expert for JioCinema.

Dhoni became a part of the CSK franchise in 2008, during the first season of the IPL. Throughout the years, he has remained an integral part of the team, except for the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when CSK faced a ban from the tournament.

Dhoni's versatility

In recent IPL seasons, Dhoni has demonstrated his flexibility by adapting to the team's requirements. In 2020, he shifted his batting position to lower down the order to provide an opportunity for other batsmen to lead the charge. This approach has continued in the current IPL season, and Dhoni has delivered some impressive performances. His average batting strike rate of 214.81 across four matches is a testament to his skill and experience