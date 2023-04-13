 IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans witnessing RR demolition
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans witnessing RR demolition

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans witnessing RR demolition

The Chennai captain came in to bat in the 15th over and it was during this period that JioCinema's network registered an enormous viewership of 2.2 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

MS Dhoni, is a household name, and his mere presence at the crease has the ability to draw thousands of viewers to tune in. This was evident during the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, when the viewership of JioCinema, the digital broadcaster of the IPL, touched a staggering 2.2 crore figure as Dhoni came out to bat in Chennai Super King's chase against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings were playing their second home match of the season and were struggling after losing six wickets within 113 runs. However, Dhoni took control of the CSK innings and led a near-successful run chase against Rajasthan Royals.

The Chennai captain came in to bat in the 15th over and remained unbeaten till the end, partnering with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to drive the run chase. It was during this period that JioCinema's network registered an enormous viewership of 2.2 crore, who had taken to the app to watch Dhoni's innings live.

Read Also
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni turns back the clock with two back to back sixes during tight chase in CSK vs RR...
article-image
Read Also
IPL 2023: Worrying news for CSK fans as Stephen Fleming confirms MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury
article-image

Dhoni demonstrated glimpses of his vintage self by smashing 32 runs off just 17 deliveries. His quickfire innings included one four, three maximums, and some brilliant athleticism between the wickets.

Dhoni's trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja, also played an important role in the game by remaining unbeaten and scoring 25 runs off 15 deliveries. Despite the valiant efforts of both players, CSK fell short of the target by just three runs, and Rajasthan emerged victorious in the match.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Ashwin calls for consistency in umpiring decisions, appalled by umpire's decision to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans...

IPL 2023: Ashwin calls for consistency in umpiring decisions, appalled by umpire's decision to...

IPL 2023: Ashwin calls for consistency in umpiring decisions, appalled by umpire's decision to...

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh dubs Jos Buttler as the best No.1 batter in world at the moment

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh dubs Jos Buttler as the best No.1 batter in world at the moment

Manchester United takeover chaos continues as bidder withdraws; Glazers face backlash over 'farce'...

Manchester United takeover chaos continues as bidder withdraws; Glazers face backlash over 'farce'...

IPL 2023: Worrying news for CSK fans as Stephen Fleming confirms MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury

IPL 2023: Worrying news for CSK fans as Stephen Fleming confirms MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury