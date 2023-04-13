IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's batting rampage sends digital viewership through the roof with 2.2 Crore fans witnessing RR demolition

MS Dhoni, is a household name, and his mere presence at the crease has the ability to draw thousands of viewers to tune in. This was evident during the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, when the viewership of JioCinema, the digital broadcaster of the IPL, touched a staggering 2.2 crore figure as Dhoni came out to bat in Chennai Super King's chase against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings were playing their second home match of the season and were struggling after losing six wickets within 113 runs. However, Dhoni took control of the CSK innings and led a near-successful run chase against Rajasthan Royals.

The Chennai captain came in to bat in the 15th over and remained unbeaten till the end, partnering with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to drive the run chase. It was during this period that JioCinema's network registered an enormous viewership of 2.2 crore, who had taken to the app to watch Dhoni's innings live.

Dhoni demonstrated glimpses of his vintage self by smashing 32 runs off just 17 deliveries. His quickfire innings included one four, three maximums, and some brilliant athleticism between the wickets.

Dhoni's trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja, also played an important role in the game by remaining unbeaten and scoring 25 runs off 15 deliveries. Despite the valiant efforts of both players, CSK fell short of the target by just three runs, and Rajasthan emerged victorious in the match.

