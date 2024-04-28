 'Accha Woh Gora Sa Jo Hai': KKR Star Rinku Singh Hilariously Describes Ed Sheeran; Video
Rinku Singh and Ed Sheeran. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting star Rinku Singh had a hilarious way of describing renowned English singer Ed Sheeran as a video of the same emerged on social media. The incident occurred during the Knights' dugout when Cyrus Broacha hosted the Knight Riders' assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Rinku in the latest episode.

With Abhishek Nayar claiming himself to be a massive fan of Ed Sheeran, Rinku seemed a touch clueless about the singer. With Nayar reminding how Shubman Gill was recently seen with Sheeran, Rinku responded by saying, 'Accha woh Gora sa jo hai'. Cyrus Broacha hilariously asked him to repeat what did he say.

Kolkata Knight Riders concede the highest run-chase in IPL history:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have been a tad inconsistent after winning their first three matches of IPL 2024. Their first loss came to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk before hammering the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two-time champions lost to the Rajasthan Royals, but bounced back to edge the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Their most crushing defeat of the season so far has come against the Punjab Kings when they couldn't defend 261. The Punjab Kings came all guns blazing at the Eden Gardens as Jonny Bairstow spearheaded a stunning run-chase with an unbeaten 108. The Englishman also received apt support from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh amid the chase.

The visitors chased down 262 with 8 wickets to spare.

