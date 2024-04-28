'Give Him A Crack': David Warner Backs Jake Fraser-McGurk As Australia's New Test Opener After His Fireworks In DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Jake Fraser-McGurk displayed his insane batting against MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner backed his teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk as the new Test opener for Australia after his splendid innings in the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 27.

Fraser-McGurk was brutal with his willow as he unleashed an assault on MI bowlers after DC was put to bat first by the visitors. The youngster started hitting from the word go and raced to half-century in just 15 balls, making him the third-joint fastest to score fifty in the history of IPL.

Jake Fraser-McGurk played phenomenal innings of 84 off 27 balls at an astounding strike rate of 311.11. His knock consisted of 11 fours and 6 sixes, and missed a well-deserved century by 16 runs. Three sixes in a row would have made him script history by becoming the joint-fastest to a century in the IPL.

Impressed by Fraser-McGurk's innings, David Warner wants Australia to look at him as a new opener in Test cricket. Taking to his Instagram story, the southpaw wrote, "When Australia need a new Test Opener give him a crack. @jakefm23"

Australia talismanic batter Steve Smith was prompted as a Test opener for the series against West Indies following his David Warner's retirement from the format after the series against Pakistan in January this year.

However, Smith is yet to prove his worth as a top-order batter in red-ball format as he scored only 171 runs, including a half-century, at an average of 28.50 in four matches so far. His best score of 91 as a Test opener came in the 2nd Test of the series against West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Jake Fraser-McGurk likely to be included in Australia squad for the T20 World Cup

With his brilliant performances in the ongoing IPL 2024, Australia cricket selection committee might be taking note of the talented Jake Fraser-McGurk for the squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and USA in June.

Fraser-McGurk's power-hitting ability and hitting from the word go could be an advantage for Australia in the showpiece event. However, McGurk is yet to play T20Is for Australia in his career. In T20 cricket, the 22-year-old has scored 892 runs, including six fifties, at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 151.95 in 42 matches.

In IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk has amassed 247 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 237.50 in five matches.