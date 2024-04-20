 DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk Plunders Washington Sundar For 30 Runs In 1 Over; Video
Jake Fraser-McGurk went hammer and tongs against Washington Sundar's bowling in the IPL 2024 clash in Delhi.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Jake Fraser-McGurk. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk clobbered Washington Sundar's 2nd over for 30 runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The young Aussie batter, who plundered his half-century off only 15 balls, smashed the Indian off-spinner for three sixes and as many boundaries to rattle the visiting side to no end.

The incident occurred only in the 3rd over of the innings as Pat Cummins introduced Sundar to bowl his 2nd over of the innings. However, it hardly went according to plan. The first deliveries went for boundaries followed by the 3rd for a maximum. A couple of sixes came off the last three deliveries as Fraser-McGurk reached 35 off only 10 deliveries.

The 21-year-old notably smashed a half-century on debut and played an instrumental role in Delhi Capitals' victory over the Lucknow Super Giants. Nevertheless, the youngster perished for 65 off 18 deliveries off Mayank Markande's bowling.

Openers and Shahbaz Ahmed hammer 266-6 after Delhi Capitals send SRH into bat:

Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad were at their brutal best with the bat as Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) left no hiding place for the Capitals' bowlers. The pair exploded to hammer a record-breaking 125 off only 6 overs, with Head completing his half-century in only 16 balls.

While the visiting side suffered a mini collapse, they were still able to finish stronly as Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched a brisk 50-run stand. The latter finished unbeaten on 59 to lift the SunRisers to 266.

