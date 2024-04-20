IPL 2024: KL Rahul And Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined ₹12 Lakh Each For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During LSG vs CSK Match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined after their teams maintained slow over-rate during their IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

LSG registered their third victory of the season with eight-wicket win over CSK in Lucknow. With a target of 177, the hosts pulled off the chase with an over to spare. Skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) shone with brilliant half-centuries, while Nicholas Pooran scored a quickfire cameo knock of 23 off 12 balls to help LSG achieve the target.

However, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings faced slow over-rate penalties for maintaining a slow over-rate in the final over of both innings by having only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Nicholas Pooran with the winning runs as #LSG register their 4️⃣th win of the season 🙌



They get past #CSK by 8 wickets with a comprehensive performance in Lucknow!



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/rxsCoKaDaR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

In a statement released by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its website, LSG and CSK captains KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, respectively have been fined INR 12 lakh each as it was the first offence of the ongoing season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac." statement read.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac." statement added.