CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 46: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yet To Win In Chennai, Opt To Bowl First At Chepauk

Toss Update:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl first against Chennai in Match 46 of IPL 2024.

Cummins's decision was probably influenced by the dew factor at Chepauk. SRH have left out mystery spinner Mayank Markande for this game.

CSK vs SRH Preview:

Reeling from consecutive defeats, the Chennai Super Kings, defending champions, will be eager to reclaim victory as they confront a formidable yet battered Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL clash this Sunday.

CSK kicked off the season well under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but they have suffered defeats at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two outings.

It was an unusual sight for fans of the Yellow Brigade to witness the fortress of Chepauk being breached, as LSG effortlessly chased down a target of 210, largely thanks to Marcus Stoinis' remarkable century.

With four wins and an equal number of losses in eight matches, CSK currently occupies the fifth position, level on points with the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. They will be eager to rediscover their winning formula, knowing that the competition for playoff berths is intensifying.

This Sunday, CSK will face the third-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that has twice set the record for the highest total in this IPL season. However, they enter the match on the back of a faltering batting display against RCB, where their typically aggressive approach failed to deliver.

Pitch Report

Slightly shorter on one side, but it shouldn't impact much. The shots down the ground require precise timing. The surface appears somewhat parched. There have been some anomalies here; historically, teams batting first have thrived, but not this season. Spinners haven't played a significant role either, unlike in previous seasons. The pitch seems exceptionally dry, with a mosaic underlay and lacking the usual sheen associated with this year's IPL. It's the same surface used in the match against GT, where CSK scored over 200 runs.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish