On Camera: Man Bites Young Boy’s Ear During World Snooker Championship 2024; Yorkshire Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

An awkard but disturbing visual went viral on social media during the World Snooker Championship 2024 in Sheffield, England on April 27. A man was seen nibbing a young boy's ears amid the crowd watching the prestigious tournament on the sidelines.

The incident was spotted by the viewers who were watching the live coverage of the prestigious event on the BBC channel. In a viral video, the legendary snooker and the seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry was analyzing the game during the break and suddenly the camera captured the moment where a man was seemingly softly nibbling the left earlobe of a young boy while standing behind him but the boy seems to have no qualms.

As soon as man and a young boy noticed that the camera panned on them, they were enthusiastically waving. The entire incident went viral on social media, with many accusing the man of being paedophile (having lust towards children). It has been reported that accused was absconding.

🚨 | Urgent! 🚨 Video footage from the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, England, has stirred up controversy on social media, prompting a police investigation into allegations of a child being bitten by a suspected "pedophile." Stay tuned for updates as the situation… pic.twitter.com/gpeLLuZgMf — Noelia Belén Izarza 🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@myteks) April 26, 2024

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into this incident. The spokesperson said that they have received a visual of the incident which was circulating on social media.

The spokesperson of the World Snooker Championship stated that they are aware of the incident and allowed to police to investigate into this matter.

The incident became a talking point after the video spread like a wildfire across all social media platforms as it drew attention from fans and public alike. Many calling him 'creep' and 'paedophile' while others demanding strict action against

About the World Snooker Championship 2024

The World Snooker Championship 2024 began on April 20 and will end in May 6. The tournament is taking place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. It is the 48th consecutive year since 1976 that prestigious snooker tournament staged at the venue.

Belgain snooker Luca Brecel was the defending World Champion, having won his maiden crown in 2023. However, Brecel couldn't defend his World title as he lost to English snooker David Gilbert in the first round of the qualifying.

In the third round of the qualifying, Noppon Saengkham of Thailand made a maximum break.