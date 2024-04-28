GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 45: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Glenn Maxwell Returns

Toss Update:

Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in match 44 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28.

GT didn't make changes to their team while RCB got a boost as all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to their Playing XI as he replaced Lockie Ferguson.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(C), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Shubman Gill(C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Pitch Report:

"It's very hot today, 62m and 64m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. The wicket looks pretty good, but it's quite dry. It should spin a bit and will be consistent even if you're batting first or second. 180 could be a good score batting first, but both teams will rely heavily on spin and changes in variations." reckon Graeme Smith and Michael Clarke

Preview:

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on each other for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. GT are return to action after losing their previous match against Delhi Capitals while RCB won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans are struggling to maintain consistent run and results as they won only four games out of nine matches so far. GT are currently at the seven spot with eight points on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Faf du Plessis-led side was on six-match winless streak until they managed to break it with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB are currently at the bottom of the points table with just four points.

The clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is crucial for both teams they have to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Virat Kohli 🤝 Shubman Gill



Two different batters with striking similarities of class and composure ✨



So what is it going to be today in Ahmedabad - Experience or Exuberance? 😉#TATAIPL | #GTvRCB | @imVkohli | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/xAXV18CRhK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2024

GT and RCB Squad

GT: Shubman Gill (C), David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.