Viral Video: Virat Kohli Gives Shahrukh Khan Aggressive Send-Off In GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli was seen giving Gujarat Titans middle-order batter M Shahrukh Khan a send-off during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video emerged on social media as replays suggested how Kohli was seen giving an aggressive send-off to Shahrukh.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Mohammed Siraj delivered a reverse-swinging fuller delivery to Shahrukh, who was beaten all ends up, with the stumps getting rattled. With the right-handed batter doing exceptionally well with the bat, Kohli was quite ecstatic seeing his back and was pumped.

Kohli gave a send-off to Sharukh Khan, who scored 58 runs off 30 balls.



It became unbearable for him to see a youngster playing with such a high strike ratepic.twitter.com/RPULJfFbjn — ' (@Dhoniverse_) April 28, 2024

Virat Kohli leads RCB's reply in stiff chase of 201:

After RCB skipper Faf du Plessis sent the Titans into bat, B Sai Sudharsan and M Shahrukh Khan stitched a magnificent 86-run partnership on a slow surface. Sai Sudharsan stayed unbeaten on 84 after Shahrukh was dismissed for 58. David Miller also dished out some massive hits to lift the home side to 200, with the South African staying unbeaten on 26.

It was RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who gave the visiting side the quick start that they needed in the encounter before R Sai Kishore got the better of him. The Royal Challengers still have some hope of qualifying for the playoffs as they broke their six-game losing streak in the previous match by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad.