 Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs DC In IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs DC In IPL 2024 Clash

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs DC In IPL 2024 Clash

Rohit Sharma was seen making field adjustments even as Hardik Pandya was present on the field in DC vs MI IPL 2024 match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma speaks to Nehal Wadhera. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Despite being officially appointed as Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya was letting Rohit Sharma do all the field placings in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video also showed the 30-year-old standing near the boundary watching it all unfold as his predecessor was making all the field adjustments.

Read Also
Video: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Signs Autograph For Young Fans During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL...
article-image

A massive backlash erupted over social media when the Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who won the title 5 times for the franchise. Amid all this, Rohit has been spotted on multiple occasions of providing directions to the players, with the bowlers also coming to the veteran opening batter for advice.

Delhi Capitals set 258 for Mumbai Indians to win after Hardik Pandya puts them into bowl:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals hammered 257 in their stipulated 20 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk led the charge with a 27-ball 84. The Capitals also found contribution from Shai Hope, who hammered 5 sixes in his 17-ball 41. Later, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs dished out some lusty blows to put Mumbai Indians' esteemed bowling unit under pressure.

The Mumbai-based franchise has already beaten the Capitals earlier in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium when Romario Shepherd took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners. While the Mumbai Indians are coming off a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals managed to escape a loss against the Gujarat Titans. They managed to beat Gujarat by 4 runs after making 224.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At MI Player Amid IPL 2024 Match vs DC

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At MI Player Amid IPL 2024 Match vs DC

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 43: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs Fire Delhi Capitals To 257/4

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 43: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs Fire Delhi Capitals To 257/4