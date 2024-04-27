Video: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Signs Autograph For Young Fans During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs MI

Rishabh Pant signed autograph for fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the fans' request fans to sign his autograph for them during the team's practice session ahead of their IPL clash against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 27.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians for the second time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In their first encounter, Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rishabh Pant was seen walking towards one of the stands at the stadium, where young fans burst into excitement after seeing him and signed autograph before clicking selfie with them.

Along with a video, Delhi Capitals wrote, "Dilli ka Skipper, Dilon ka Skipper."

Dilli ka Skipper 🤝 Dilon ka Skipper ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xcWbjSD8Do — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2024

Rishabh Pant is in incredible form in his comeback IPL season after being sidelined for 15 months due to injuries from a fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway on January 1st, 2023. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, Pant launched an assault on the opposition bowlers, especially Mohit Sharma as he played a splendid unbeaten knock of 88 off 43 balls at an impressive strike rate of 204.65. '

Rishabh Pant is currently the fourth leading run-getter in IPL 2024, with 342 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 161.32 in nine matches.

Delhi Capitals keep their hopes alive for playoffs

Delhi Capitals remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season. Rishabh Pant-led had inconsistent results as they were were below the points table after first five matches, but they turned their game around by winning three matches out of four games.

After win against Gujarat Titans in their last match, Delhi Capitals moved to sixth spot on the points table with four wins and five losses while accumulating 8 points.

Delhi Capitals need to next four out of next five matches in order to finish top four on the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

After clash against Mumbai Indians, DC will play their next matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.