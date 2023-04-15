 IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's heartwarming meet with 88-year-old fan leaves fans in awe, See Pics
CSK began their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT), but they bounced back with consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

The skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, paid a visit to the mother-in-law of BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, which was a notable gesture. Sundar conveyed her appreciation via Twitter and described it as a memorable experience for her 88-year-old mother-in-law, who admires the CSK captain. Additionally, Sundar acknowledged that Dhoni's visit has had a positive impact on her mother-in-law's well-being and has extended her lifespan.

"Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!"

article-image
article-image

On Wednesday, during a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, displayed his classic form, despite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) losing the match by three runs. Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 32 runs nearly led his team to victory, and he smashed three impressive sixes towards the end of the innings, demonstrating that he still has the power and composure to perform well under pressure.

CSK's IPL 2023 campaign began with a loss to Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the team bounced back with back-to-back victories against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Unfortunately, they suffered a crushing defeat against Rajasthan in their fourth match. After four matches, the team has won two and lost two, currently occupying the fifth spot in the IPL points table.

The team's next game is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17. With the experienced MS Dhoni as captain, CSK will aim to continue their winning streak and move up the points table.

article-image
