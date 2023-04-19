IPL 2023: Punjab Kings facing injury woes with Shikhar Dhawan sidelined ahead of RCB clash

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing a tough challenge against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the- upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan's injury has put the team's firepower in question, leaving the team uncertain of their chances against RCB. Although PBKS managed to win their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they are aware that RCB is a much bigger threat.

Shikhar Dhawan injury put pressure on Punjab

During their last match, unlikely heroes emerged for PBKS, with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza leading the run-getters with 57 runs. PBKS will be relying on England all-rounder Sam Curran's batting prowess against RCB, as his form with the bat has been a concern. PBKS' top order looks solid when Dhawan is playing, but his absence has put pressure on opening partner Prabhsimran Singh to play a responsible knock.

PBKS' bowling, led by left-armers Arshdeep Singh and Curran, along with South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, has stood the sternest of tests this season. However, the team's brittle batting has been holding them back from making it to the top of the IPL table.

RCB bowling the Achilles Heel

RCB, on the other hand, have been unlucky in their attempts to secure wins. With Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli opening the innings, they have one of the best opening pairs in the tournament. Their batting runs deep, with Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, and Suyash Prabhudessai following Kohli and du Plessis. However, their inconsistent top order has been their biggest flaw.

RCB might not have the same firepower in their bowling as PBKS, but they have committed quicks in Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and South Africa's Wayne Parnell. All they need is a couple of morale-boosting wins to lift their spirits and put their campaign back on track.

Both teams will be looking for a win to boost their position in the IPL table. However, in a fast-paced tournament like the IPL, things can change dramatically. RCB could potentially secure a couple of wins to get their campaign back on track. A win against PBKS could be the catalyst they need to regain their confidence and move up the table.