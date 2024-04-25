 Video: Shadab Khan Takes A Screamer In PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a sensational one-handed catch in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Lahore.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Shadab Khan takes a stunning catch. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a blinder in the ongoing 3rd T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to give Iftikhar Ahmed his first wicket of the innings. With Iftikhar Ahmed dismissing the dangerous Mark Chapman, Pakistan made a massive incision in the Kiwis' batting unit in Lahore.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as Chapman slapped a length delivery over the cover fielder by making a room. While the ball was destined to go over the fielder, Shadab timed his dive to perfection and took the catch with only his one hand. With Chapman blasting 87 off 42 deliveries against the home side to help the Black Caps level the series, Pakistan were glad to see his back only for 8.

Pakistan set a daunting 179 to win as Tim Robinson top-scores with 51:

After Pakistan captain Babar Azam chose field first, New Zealand's top-order batters chipped in with quick-fire knocks. Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell shared an opening stand of 56 before the latter departed for a 15-ball 28. Dean Foxcroft, who batted at No.3, also contributed with a 26-ball 34.

However, the Kiwis lacked contributions from the lower-order batters, with only James Neesham and Michael Bracewell managing to reach double-figures. Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 3-0-20-3. Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, and Iftikhar Ahmed took 1 wicket each.

