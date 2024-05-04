RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 52: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl First In Must-Win Game For Both Teams

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

RCB vs GT Preview:

Looking at the numbers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans still have a shot at making it to the IPL playoffs. However, they must overcome their own challenges on Saturday to secure a crucial win and keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Currently, the Royal Challengers are at the bottom of the table with six points from 10 matches, while the Titans are in eighth place with eight points from the same number of matches.

Despite their low standings, the struggles of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both with 10 points each, have given hope to these two teams of climbing up the points table and securing a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, both RCB and GT understand that they cannot rely on other teams' performances to progress. With the IPL group stage reaching its critical phase, it's essential for them to focus on their own performance and ensure they secure wins to stay competitive in the tournament.

Pitch Report

With square boundaries measuring 57m and 64m, and a length of 69m down the ground, the pitch is notably challenging, with minimal grass coverage. According to Hayden, batting conditions are expected to improve, with reliable bounce anticipated. Despite the small boundaries, the match is likely to witness high-scoring encounters.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar