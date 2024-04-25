Viral Pics: McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri Shows Support For Delhi Capitals, Dons Jersey No.81

McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri has unveiled the IPL team he is set to support in the ongoing 2024 edition as he announced the same via his official Instagram handle. Piastri, an Australian, unveiled his choice of the team by donning the jersey No.81 and shared a couple of photos.

6 days after the tournament began, the 23-year-old asked for suggestions on which team to support in 2024 via his official account on X via the statement 'Getting into the @IPL this year. Any suggestions who I should support?' There very several suggestions, including by Pat Cummins and Kevin Pietersen. The latter wanted Piastri to support Delhi, while Cummins wanted the youngster to cheer for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Went with @DelhiCapitals as my @IPL team - had to go with @rickyponting. Thanks for all the suggestions. Will be following along pic.twitter.com/jza1h0pxIf — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) April 25, 2024

However, Pistri went for the Delhi Capitals, commenting that he had to go with Ricky Ponting, who serves as the head coach of the franchise.

"Went with @DelhiCapitals as my @IPL team - had to go with @rickyponting. Thanks for all the suggestions. Will be following along."

Delhi Capitals occupying the 6th position in the IPL 2024 points table:

As far as the Capitals are concerned, they are currently 6th in the points table, winning 4 games out of 5. The Capitals secured their first victory over the Chennai Super Kings and registered consecutive wins against the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Rishabh Pant and his men beat the Titans for the 2nd time on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite the Capitals racking up 224 in 20 overs, the Titans fought back exceptionally well, but lost by 4 runs in the end.