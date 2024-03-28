Viral Pic: DC Coach Ricky Ponting Involved In Animated Chat With 4th Umpire During Mid-Innings Of IPL 2024 Clash vs RR

Ricky Ponting talking to the 4th umpire. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was involved in an animated chat with the umpires during the innings break of the IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. A picture went viral of the same as the former Australian cricketer was arguing with the officials over the substitute rule.

With the Royals already fielding three overseas players in their starting XI in Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Trent Boult, they brought a 4th as Rovman Powell replaced Shubham Dubey. Nandre Burger had already taken the pitch as a substitute fielder for Hetmyer.

Ricky Ponting was furious because Rajasthan Royals fielded 5 overseas players in the match, apparently 😱



Powell was on the field, Boult & Burger were bowling. Buttler & Hetmyer had batted too. The umpire had to go and talk to him. Controversy 🔥 #IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/7ND0at4Hjk — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 28, 2024

Hence, Ponting was in conflict with the 4th umpire as to whether a team can field five overseas players. Nevertheless, the Royals had only 4 overseas players at the start of the innings and Powell came in as a substitute, with Hetmyer not being on the field.

The IPL regulations say that a team cannot have more than 4 overseas players in their XI, but rule 1.2.6 say the following:

"A team may not have more than 4 Overseas players on the field of play at any time during any Match. Thus, if the team names the maximum 4 Overseas players in its starting XI, an Overseas player may only take the field as a substitute fielder if the player that he is replacing is an Overseas player. If the team names less than 4 Overseas players in its starting XI, Overseas players may only enter the field of play as substitute fielders to the extent that by doing so, they do not take the total number of Overseas players representing that team on the field to more than 4.

Rishabh Pant's men chasing 186 for victory:

Meanwhile, Pant's men are currently chasing a stiff 186 for victory. Riyan Parag played a sensational knock of 84 off 44 deliveries, including smashing Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the last over to lift the Royals to 185 in 20 overs.

The Capitals made two changes from their narrow loss to the Punjab Kings, while the Royals, captained by Sanju Samson remained unchanged. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 4-0-21-1.