Video: GT Star Kane Williamson Feasts On Thepla And Gathiya In Gujarati Food Taste Challenge

Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Gujarat Titans star Kane Williamson was seen trying various traditional Gujarat-based delicacies as the franchise's official social media handles uploaded a clip of the same. The right-handed batter was seen trying dishes like Thepla and Gathiya in what was described by the host as the Gujarati Taste challenge.

Williamson attempted every dish kept at the table and tried them meticulously, stating how he gets some strong flavours out of them. As far as the veteran cricketer's on-field exploits go, he hasn't performed up to his potential in the limited chance he has got. Williamson, who missed the previous season almost entirely due to a knee injury, has featured in only 2 matches, managing 27 runs.

Gujarat Titans languishing at the bottom half of the table:

After two fruitful IPL seasons, the Gujarat Titans seemed to be heading for an early exit in the current edition. Although Shubman Gill's men started their campaign with a win, they went on to win only three more out of the next 5.

The latest match of the Titans saw them concede 224 against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While their run-chase didn't start in the best fashion, B Sai Sudharsan and David Miller helped the visiting side fight back.

With 17 required off the final over, Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore gave their side the best chance. Despite dishing out massive hits, the Titans fell short by 4 runs.