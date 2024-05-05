 'Well Bowled, Wish You The Best': Virat Kohli Gifts His Signed RCB Jersey To Noor Ahmad After IPL 2024 Clash vs GT
Noor Ahmed picked two wickets of Virat Kohli and Will Jacks and registered the figures of 2/23 with an economy rate of 5.80 in his four overs spell in the RCB vs GT clash.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Noor Ahmed and Virat Kohli's signed RCB jersey | Credits: Noor Ahmed Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Noor Ahmed after the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 5.

Noor Ahmed picked two wickets of Virat Kohli and Will Jacks and registered the figures of 2/23 with an economy rate of 5.80 in his four overs spell. However, the 19-year-old's effort went in vain as Gujarat Titans lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. After being bundled out for 147, GT failed to defend the total as RCB chase down 148-run target in 13.4 overs.

After the match, Noor Ahmed received Virat Kohli's RCB jersey from the legend himself and wrote, "Dear Noor, Well Bowled. Wish You The Best." on the back of it.

The Afghan spinner shared Kohli's gifted jersey on his Instagram story and wrote, "Always One Of My Fav (Favourite). Thanks @virat.kohli."

