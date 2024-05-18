‘Almost Packed My Bags In April’: Virat Kohli On RCB’s Playoff Qualification Chances After 6-Match Losing Streak In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli revealed that he had given up hopes of the team's qualification for the knockout stage of the ongoing IPL 2024 in the month of April.

Faf du Plessis had experienced a horrific campaign in the first half of the ongoing IPL season as they suffered six losses on the trot in seven matches and put them on the bottom of the points table. With this, it was considered that RCB chances of making it to playoffs stage were extremely slim.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a sensational comeback in the second half of the season, winning five matches on the trot and found themselves in realistic chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the IPL 2024.

Speaking to Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli said that he had almost packed his bags in April as he felt that RCB chances to qualify for playoffs were impossible. The legendary batter was elated how RCB turned the game around to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"I had almost packed my bags in April and thought what will happen now? and now look where we standing, it's amazing how this game can turn. That's the thing one should never assume something else going to happen." former RCB captain

"You are playing instinctively, having fun, and you've come to this situation." he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings is a virtual quarterfinal as either of the team gets defeated will be knocked out of the tournament. RCB will look to put best foot foreword in order to defeat CSK and make it to the playoffs stage of the ongoing IPL season.

Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to complete 8000 runs in IPL

Virat Kohli will look to add another feather to his cap when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Kohli needs 74 runs to become the first batter to complete 8000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). The talismanic batter's tally currently stands at 7924, including eight centuries and 55 fifties, at an average of 38.65 and a strike rate of 131.80 in 250 matches.

Virat Kohli has been in an incredible form in the ongoing IPL season as he is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 661 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16 in 13 matches.