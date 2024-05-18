'Let's Talk In English': Arshdeep Singh & Umran Malik Engage In Fun Banter Ahead Of SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Video

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik | Credits: SRH Twitter

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fastest bowler Umran Malik engaged in a fun banter ahead of IPL 2024 clash between two teams at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19.

SRH and PBKS will take on each other in their final league match. Sunrisers Hyderabad already qualified for the playoffs after their clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy showers in Hyderabad, while Punjab Kings were the second team following Mumbai Indians to get knocked out of the tournament.

Ahead of the clash between SRH and PBKS, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh met each other on the sidelines of their teams' practice sessions and latter hilariously asked the former to speak in English since they were on camera. In response, Umran said that he always speak in English. The video of the same was shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad on its X handle (formerly Twitter) with a tweet 'An English only meet-up.'

An English only meet-up 😁🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/aVH0j2gfyt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2024

Arshdeep Singh has had a good season in IPL 2024 as he picked 17 wickets at an average of 27.53 and with an economy rate of 10.10 in 13 matches. The 25-year-old has been included in the India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2.

While, Umran Malik didn't get enough matches to play for SRH in the ongoing IPL season as he played only one game against Mumbai Indians and conceded 15 runs without taking a wicket in one over. Malik had a breakthrough IPL season in 2022, where he was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the third spot on the points table with seven wins in their 13 outings while Punjab Kings are at the ninth spot with 5 wins in their 13 outings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will look to end their league stage on high in Hyderabad.