Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira wishes 'Speedy recovery Rishabh Chachu' after Pant's accident

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh had earlier criticised people on social media and news outlets for "posting images and videos" of the popular cricketer's accident.

"Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images.

"There's journalism and then there's plain insensitivity," Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.

Pant is currently recuperating from multiple injuries at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He is stable and out of danger after a miraculous escape from the accident which took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours on Friday.

Pothole Allegedly Caused the Crash

Pant told Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhabi on Sunday that the accident was caused by a pothole on the road, a claim which was also backed up by the locals in the area where his Mercedes crashed.

Till now it was being reported that Pant fell asleep at the wheel which caused the accident but the CM's statement has changed things.

Dhami also updated everybody on Pant's current condition.

"Rishabh Pant is experiencing pain in the body due to injuries suffered in the accident. As per doctors, pain should reduce in the next 24 hours.

"He has said that a number of people helped him after his accident. His medical treatment will continue at Max hospital," Dhami said as quoted by ANI.