Rishabh Pant accident: Haryana Roadways staff, who helped cricketer after car crash, awarded; watch

Haryana Roadways on Friday honoured its driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet for rescuing cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on Friday.

Rishabh Pant met with an accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Multiple injuries

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. He was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state.

“Bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards the car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity,” said Panipat Bus Depot general manager K Jangra.

“As we dragged him (Rishabh Pant) out, the car caught fire and burned down within 5-7 seconds. He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer,” Bus staff Paramjeet who rescued Cricketer Rishabh Pant said.

Former cricketer VV S Laxman took to Twitter to thank the Haryana Roadways staff who helped Rishabh Pant following his car accident.

“Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji Real Hero”.

According to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.