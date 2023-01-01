Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav & Jasprit Bumrah lead BCCI's list of top performers for Team India in 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the top performers from each format for Team India in 2022 on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah finished the last year as India's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Pant scored 680 runs from 7 Tests at an average of 61.81 with two hundreds and four fifties while Bumrah grabbed 22 wickets from 5 games at 20.31 with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

In the one-dayers, Shreyas Iyer amassed the most runs with 724 from 17 ODIs at 55.69 with one hundreds and six fifties while Mohammad Siraj finished on top with the ball with 24 wickets from 15 matches at 23.50.

The shortest format saw Suryakumar Yadav dominate the charts with 1164 runs from 31 T20Is at 46.56 with two centuries and nine fifties while Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed 37 wickets from 32 matches at 19.56.

The BCCI also posted a video of some of the top moments for Team India in the last year, including women's cricket.

"As we inch closer to welcoming the New Year 🎊, let’s take a look back at some of the 🔝 moments for #TeamIndia in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣," the Indian cricket board captioned the post.

