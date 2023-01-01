Rishabh Pant reveals real reason behind his accident to Uttarakhand CM, locals back cricketer's claim

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Sunday made a big revelation to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhabi, who visited him at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant told Dhami that his accident happened due to a pothole on the road, a claim which was also backed up by the locals in the area where his Mercedes crashed early Friday morning.

Till now it was being reported that Pant fell asleep at the wheel which caused the accident but the CM's statement has changed things.

Dhami also updated everybody on Pant's current condition.

"Rishabh Pant is experiencing pain in the body due to injuries suffered in the accident. As per doctors, pain should reduce in the next 24 hours.

"He has said that a number of people helped him after his accident. His medical treatment will continue at Max hospital," Dhami said as quoted by ANI.

Locals residing in the area also told the police that several accidents have occurred on that particular spot on the Delhi-Dehradun highway due to the condition of the road.

They revealed that the service lane of the highway hasn’t been made due to which the road becomes short and drivers lose control more often than not while taking turns. The chances of accidents thereby become very high.

UK Govt to honour bus driver who saved Pant's life

The Uttarakhand govt is going to reward the Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and his conductor who saved Pant's life by helping him come out of the burning car.

CM Dhami said the duo will be honoured at the Republic Day 2023 on January 26.

"Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January. The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant.

"The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation," Dhami said.