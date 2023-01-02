WATCH: Ishan Kishan's epic reaction after fans inform him about Rishabh Pant's accident

The news of cricketer Rishabh Pant’s accident shocked India last week.

The wicketkeeper batsman was involved in a car accident while driving his Mercedes from Delhi to Roorkee and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Dehradun for multiple injuries.

Pant's car collided against a divider, following which it also caught fire as the wicketkeeper-batsman managed to get himself out of the vehicle, before being rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

Ishan Kishan, who was engaged with the Jharkhand unit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, was unaware about his India teammate's accident. He got the news during the match against Services, which the former won by 9 wickets.

Ishan, who came to greet the fans present at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, was in shock when he was informed about the accident.

His first reaction was “kya” (what) as fans shared details about the extent of Pant's injury.

He added: "Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar” (What are you saying guys!) The video of the moment was shared by a fan on social media.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met cricketer Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

The 25-year-old cricketer had met an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.

The Chief Minister said that there is a lot of improvement in Pant's health.

During the meeting, Pant pointed out that the cause of the accident was a pothole or some black thing on the road.