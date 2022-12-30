e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsON CAMERA: Rishabh Pant's car crashes into divider, flies off to other side of road; CCTV footage surfaces

ON CAMERA: Rishabh Pant's car crashes into divider, flies off to other side of road; CCTV footage surfaces

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway, some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes car.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway, some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes car.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, in the video, Pant's car can be seen traveling at high speed before colliding with the divider and flying off onto the other side of the road.

Read Also
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident, car collides with divider, catches fire;...
article-image
Read Also
Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving the car, broke windscreen to escape burning car: Report
article-image

Knowing about the cricketer's health condition, fans and fellow cricketers poured in prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Twitter echoed with netizens saying, "Get well soon champ, our prayers are with you."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dammi told ANI that healthcare for Pant is being taken care of. He told ANI "All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

‘Rishab Pant's out of danger’: DDCA president Rohan Jaitley on India's cricketer's condition...

‘Rishab Pant's out of danger’: DDCA president Rohan Jaitley on India's cricketer's condition...

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident, car collides with divider, catches fire;...

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident, car collides with divider, catches fire;...

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

Pele's funeral and burial: Check out when, where the footballing legend will be laid to rest

Pele's funeral and burial: Check out when, where the footballing legend will be laid to rest

'RIP King Pele': From Bolt to Bumrah, sporting fraternity mourns the death of Brazilian football...

'RIP King Pele': From Bolt to Bumrah, sporting fraternity mourns the death of Brazilian football...