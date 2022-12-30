ON CAMERA: Rishabh Pant's car crashes into divider, flies off to other side of road; CCTV footage surfaces

Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway, some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes car.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, in the video, Pant's car can be seen traveling at high speed before colliding with the divider and flying off onto the other side of the road.

Knowing about the cricketer's health condition, fans and fellow cricketers poured in prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Twitter echoed with netizens saying, "Get well soon champ, our prayers are with you."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dammi told ANI that healthcare for Pant is being taken care of. He told ANI "All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery."