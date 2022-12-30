Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving the car, broke windscreen to escape burning car: Report

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving the car, broke windscreen to escape burning car |

Rishabh Pant, a player for the Indian cricket team, was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand when he was seriously injured.

According to an NDTV report, the batsman was the only person in the car at the time of the collision, and Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar claims that he broke the windscreen to escape the flaming vehicle. He suffered head, knee, and shin injuries in the incident. His leg may have fractured, therefore, he was transported to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

He has suffered burn injuries, but his condition is not serious, said the police. The police also said that he dozed off while driving the car.

Some accounts state that he was driving a Mercedes when his car crashed into the barrier and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, close to the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, close to the Delhi-Dehradun route.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Earlier, Pant was not included in either the ODI or the T20I squad and the BCCI media release didn't clarify if he was injured, rested or dropped.

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't feature in the ODIs in Bangladesh as well before returning for the two-match Test series.