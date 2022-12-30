e-Paper Get App
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident, car collides with divider, catches fire; video surfaces

On the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, Rishabh car was involved in an accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident | Twitter
Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway, some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes car.

As per the report in NDTV, the batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident, and according to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car. As a result of the collision, he has head, knee, and shin injuries. He has been transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun since his leg may have fractured.

Earlier, Pant was not included in either the ODI or the T20I squad and the BCCI media release didn't clarify if he was injured, rested or dropped.

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't feature in the ODIs in Bangladesh as well before returning for the two-match Test series.

article-image

