‘Rishab Pant's out of danger’: DDCA president Rohan Jaitley on India's cricketer's condition after car crash

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley has assured all possible help to Rishabh Pant, who got injured in a car crash on Friday morning.

India's star cricketer Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

Confirming the news, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said: "Rishab Pant's condition is out of danger. His family and DDCA will provide all the help required."

According to media reports, the batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident, and according to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car.

Rested for SL series

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.