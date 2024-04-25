IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Sign Afghanistan Star Gulbadin Naib As Replacement For Injured Mitch Marsh

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced Afghanistan cricket star Gulbadin Naib as the replacement for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a hamstring injury.

Marsh had featured in the first four games of the season for the Capitals before suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 65 T20 Internationals (T20Is) so far. A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL. Naib signed in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh.

A few days ago, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed that Marsh will miss the remainder of IPL 2024 as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury.

Marsh travelled back to Perth, Australia on April 7 to consult Cricket Australia's medical staff. However, his return to the IPL was delayed to give him adequate time to recover before being reassessed.

However, with injury management taking a lot of time, CS decided that he should remain in Australia and follow the rehabilitation process.