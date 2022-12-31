In Pics: These Cricketers were involved in serious car accidents before Rishabh Pant's Mercedes crash

By: Rohan Sen | December 31, 2022
Pant was travelling in a Mercedes SUV and reportedly dozed off at a high speed causing the accident
Pant's accident has brought back memories of some cricketers and their car crashes, the most recent being that of Andrew Symonds who died this year in a crash
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was hospitalised this month after crashing his car while filming for British auto show 'Top Gear'
A bus carrying the Baroda women's squad was involved in an accident on the route to Visakhapatnam Airport on December 21. Four female cricketers were critically injured in the accident
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also had a close shave like Pant in 2014 when he survived a car accident while travelling from Manchester to London on August 10, 2014
Former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi lost vision in his right eye after a car accident on July 1, 1961 in England
England international cricketer Ben Hollioake was killed in a car accident in Perth in March 2002
Manjural Islam, who played 6 Tests and 25 ODIs for Bangladesh, became the youngest Test player to die. He was 22 when he was killed in a road accident in March, 2007
33-year-old West Indies batter Runako Morton died in a road accident after his car crashed into a utility pole on a highway in Trinidad in March, 2012