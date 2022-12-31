'Shame on you': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh slams people for 'posting images and videos' of Rishabh Pant's accident

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh lashed out at social media users and media outlets for "posting images and videos" of cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident.

Pant suffered serious injuries but was lucky to escape a horrific accident Friday morning.

Visuals of Pant's burning car and people rescuing him on the Delhi-Dehradun highway have gone viral on social media ever since news of his car crash broke.

Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram to slam those who have been circulating the visuals on social media.

"Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images.

"There's journalism and then there's plain insensitivity," Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.

Rishabh Pant Health Update

The 25-year-old India wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant tore the ligament in his right knee and had cuts above his forehead, apart from lacerations and burn injuries on his back.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma on Saturday informed that Pant is "fine and recovering". He underwent a minor plastic surgery on forehead and is currently stable and out of danger in the ICU of the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Earlier, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley had said if needed and medically advisable, his organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery. But Sharma said the future plan for Pant's treatment will be decided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).