Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery, says DDCA director

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma has said that Rishabh Pant might be airlifted to the national capital for further surgery after the cricketer suffered multiple injuries in a car crash.

Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. He was on the wheel when he met with the accident. According to photographs from the site, the car was in a badly burnt condition.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement, Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The Board has said it will ensure that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

Talking to ANI, Sharma said: "A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

The Delhi batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.