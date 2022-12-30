'Rishabh’s condition remains stable': BCCI gives huge update on injured cricketer

Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah provided an update on India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

Shah revealed the extent of the injury and also promised all help to the injured cricketer.

"Rishabh was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," Shah said in a statement on the BCCI's official website.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."