Rishabh Pant car accident: All you need to know about the incident, injuries suffered, current condition

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries after he was involved in a car on Friday morning.

How it happened?

Pant’s car collided with the divider and caught fire at Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old was going to his home in Roorkee and was reportedly driving alone in the car at the time of the accident. According to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car. As a result of the collision, he has head, knee, and shin injuries.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

"He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun." The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

What did doctors say?

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his "forehead and knee." "The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire," it said.

"Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back."

Current condition

According to Delhi and District Cricket Asscoctiaon President Rohan Jaitley, Pant's condition is out of danger.

Officials react

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," Delhi and District DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment.

Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment. Arrangements for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

Recent performance

The wicketkeeper-batsman played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.