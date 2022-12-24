'Three figures are just a number for me': Pant on missing his 6th hundred in Dhaka Test

BAN vs IND 2nd Test: RIshabh Pant hit five sixes before tea on Day 2 | Twitter Photo

Rishabh Pant didn't seem too bothered about missing out on a hundred in the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Pant fell 7 runs short of his sixth Test hundred as he got out in the 90s for the sixth time in the longest format.

"As an individual, I don't think about the landmark so much. Three figures are just a number for me, I try to play out the situation most of the times. If it happens, it's good. If it doesn't, can't control that.

"As an individual, I am fine because I knew I was batting well. I didn't capitalize and I missed my hundred, but happy that Shreyas Iyer and I got our team out of trouble," Pant told Anjum before the start of play on Day 3," Pant said before the start of play on Day 3.

Pant & Iyer star on Day 2

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put India in the driver's seat on Friday as the visitors took a first innings lead of 87 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 227.

Pant scored 93 off 104 balls while Iyer made 87 off 105 as India managed 314 runs in their first innings. Both batters fifth-wicket partnership worth 159 runs.

Bangladesh in reply were 7 for no loss in 6 overs, 80 runs behind India, with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto on five and Zakir Hasan on 2.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram.