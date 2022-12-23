BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer heroics help India edge ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2

India have their noses ahead in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka thanks to outstanding performances with the bat by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on Friday.

Pant missed his hundred by 7 runs while Iyer got out for 87 in India's first innings total of 314 on day 2 of the series-finale.

Pant and Iyer added 159 runs for the fifth wicket after the top-order of KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and Virat Kohli (24) flopped with the bat.

Pant's 104-ball 93 included seven fours and five sixes while Iyer hit 10 boundaries and two maximums during his 168-minute knock.

Earlier, India took a lead of 87 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 227. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets each for the visitors while Jaydev Unadkat took two.

Former captain Mominul Haque top-scored for the hosts with 84 runs.

The hosts then came out to bat for their second innings and reached 7 for no loss before the end of play. Bangladesh still trail India by 80 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 7 for no loss in 6 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79).