e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer heroics help India edge ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer heroics help India edge ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Bangladesh still trail by 80 runs as India posted 314 in their first innings after bowling out the hosts for 227 on Day 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India have their noses ahead in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka thanks to outstanding performances with the bat by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on Friday.

Pant missed his hundred by 7 runs while Iyer got out for 87 in India's first innings total of 314 on day 2 of the series-finale.

Pant and Iyer added 159 runs for the fifth wicket after the top-order of KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and Virat Kohli (24) flopped with the bat.

Pant's 104-ball 93 included seven fours and five sixes while Iyer hit 10 boundaries and two maximums during his 168-minute knock.

Earlier, India took a lead of 87 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 227. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets each for the visitors while Jaydev Unadkat took two.

Former captain Mominul Haque top-scored for the hosts with 84 runs.

Read Also
BAN vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant smashes 100m one-handed SIX. Watch
article-image

The hosts then came out to bat for their second innings and reached 7 for no loss before the end of play. Bangladesh still trail India by 80 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 7 for no loss in 6 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79).

Read Also
BAN vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 7,000 Test runs to join elite India list
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Shivam Mavi costliest uncapped player at Rs 6cr after historic Sam...

IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Shivam Mavi costliest uncapped player at Rs 6cr after historic Sam...

IPL 2023 Auction sets new record with most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore

IPL 2023 Auction sets new record with most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer heroics help India edge ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer heroics help India edge ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2

'My mother & grandma started crying': Harry Brook on his ₹ 13.25 crore price tag at IPL 2023...

'My mother & grandma started crying': Harry Brook on his ₹ 13.25 crore price tag at IPL 2023...

Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah: 'GOAT sends his best wishes'

Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah: 'GOAT sends his best wishes'