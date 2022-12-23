BAN vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant smashes 100m one-handed SIX. Watch

e-Paper Get App
Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant was batting on 78 when he hit a one-handed six after advancing down the pitch against Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
BAN vs IND 2nd Test: RIshabh Pant hit five sixes before tea on Day 2 | Twitter Photo
Rishabh Pant is known for his flambouyant batting and it was on display once again in the ongoing second Test between Bangaldesh and India in Dhaka on Friday.

Pant was batting on 78 when he hit a one-handed six after advancing down the pitch against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's best bowler so far in the series.

Even though Pant's bottom-hand came off the bat, he still managed to hit the ball a distance of 100 meters in the long-on region.

The six was his fifth of the innings. The videos and pictures of Pant's stupendous one-handed six are going viral on social media as fans began talking about the left-hander's unbelievable talent with the bat.

Pant carried on to reach 86 before the tea break with India's score reading 226 for 4 in 61 overs. The visitors now trail the hosts by just 1 run as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 in their first innings on Day 1.

Pant currently has Shreyas Iyer for company. Iyer is batting on 58 and the fifth-wicket partnership stands at 132 runs. Pant brought up his 11th-Test fifty while Iyer scored his fifth half-century in red-ball cricket.

