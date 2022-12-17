WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows lighting reflexes to pull off stunning catch during IND vs BAN 1st Test

Rishabh Pant showed why he is India’s No.1 choice for the wicketkeeper slot after the southpaw pulled off a stunning catch to provide the visitors crucial breakthrough on Day 4 of the 1st Test on Saturday.

Pant was called into action when an Umesh Yadav delivery took a thick outside edge of Shanto’s bat.

The ball flew to Virat Kohli at the first slip. The former India captain fumbled as the ball scooped out of his hands.

Pant, however, showed presence of mind and sharp reflexes as he dived across to his left to take the catch on rebound at second attempt.

A solid relay catch to break the solid partnership 🤯#TeamIndia gets the much-needed breakthrough courtesy of brilliant reflexes from @RishabhPant17 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nbSfoMvhzd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 17, 2022

The catch ended a 124-run opening partnership between Shanto and Zakir Hasan.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel grabbed three wickets to guide India closer to victory against Bangladesh at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test on Saturday.

Set a stiff target of 513, Bangladesh ended the penultimate day on 272/6 with India needing four wickets to win the opening Test.

After going wicketless in the opening session, Indian bowlers picked six wickets in the remaining two sessions.

Umesh Yadav (1/27), Ravichandran Aswhin (1/75) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/69) picked a wicket each.

For Bangladesh, debutant Zakir Hasan (100) scored a century while opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (62) hit a fifty.

Read Also IND v BAN 1st Test: Rishabh Pant becomes second fastest Indian to reach 50 sixes in Tests