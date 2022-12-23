e-Paper Get App
BAN vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 7,000 Test runs to join elite India list

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up the landmark when he scored his 16th-run on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Cheteshawar Pujara |
Veteran India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday added another feather to his cap as he became the eighth batter from the country to complete 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

Pujara joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly on the Indian list of batters to achieve the feat in Test cricket.

Pujara brought up the landmark when he scored his 16th-run on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. But he couldn't carry on to get a big score and got out for a cheap 24 off 55 balls.

article-image

Pujara was instrumental in India's victory in the first Test at Chattogram where he scored 102 not out in the second innings to put the visitors in the driver's seat.

Pujara's place has been under scrutiny over the past few months due to his inconsistency with the bat but the 34-year-old has managed to silence his critics with his recent knocks.

How Pujara fought back

Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test squad along with Ajinkya Rahane after the series in South Africa. But while Rahane continued to remain on the sidelines, Pujara fought his way back in the team after a tremendous season with Sussex in English County cricket.

article-image

He was recalled to the squad for the postponed fifth Test against England and hasn't looked back since.

Pujara was the second centurion in series-opener in Bangladesh this week after Shubman Gill. The duo helped India set the hosts a target of 512, thanks to their 113-run partnership.

