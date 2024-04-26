Viral Video: RCB Fan Does 'Silence' Gesture As The Team Defeats SRH By 35 Runs In IPL 2024 Clash

A RCB fan's silence gesture | Credits: Twitter

A passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan came up with a silence gesture as the team bounced back from six-match losing streak in the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

SRH were the favourites to win the match as they were on the back of impressive outings in the last four matches but RCB emerged as the better team last night. After posting 206/7 in 20 overs, the visitors restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 171/8.

In a video that went viral on social media, a RCB fan was seen aggressively doing silence gesture towards SRH supporters in the one of the stands at the Uppal stadium.

A picture also went viral on social media, where a group RCB supporters posed for a picture with their fingers on their lips as a silence gesture after the team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB fans celebration at the Uppal Stadium after the win. pic.twitter.com/b7REHTzbQO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2024

For unversed, the silence gesture became the famous after Australian skipper Pat Cummins stated on the eve of the ODI World Cup final last year that there's nothing better than making the crowd go silent in the sport. And, he did stick to his words as Australia defeated India to win their record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

After SRH brought Pat Cummins for a whopping 20.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction and later, appointing him as captain of the side ahead of the tournament, the Hyderabad fans started to embraced 'silence' gesture whenever the team wins the match in the ongoing IPL season.