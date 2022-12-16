'Pujara is playing bazzball today': Netizens hail Cheteshwar Pujara's 52 innings wait for a Test century

Netizens heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara after the top order batsman notched up his first century in 52 Test innings.
In doing so Pujara also scored the fastest Test century of his career bringing up his hundred in 130 at a strike rate of 78.46.
Pujara scored his 19th Test century after 1,443 days.
After being dropped for the Test series in Sri Lanka, Pujara played county cricket for Sussex, averaging 109 in the season.
Netizens took to Twitter to hail the long awaited century form Pujara.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)